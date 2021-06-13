Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, match no 21

KARACHI: Multan Sultans will aim to stay alive in the tournament when they take on former champions Peshawar Zalmi in match number 21 of Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans were off to a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL when they defeated Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings by 12 runs on June 10.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will be in a confident mood after beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly the other night to jump to 3rd place on the points table.



The two sides are separated by four points on the table and Multan Sultans will surely be under pressure in this match as it is virtually a must-win game for them to stay alive in the contest.



The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 11pm.

