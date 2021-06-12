Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 19

KARACHI: The Quetta Gladiators, who are at the bottom of the points table in the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition, will make another attempt, and probably a final one, to stay afloat the tournament when they take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 19 of PSL 2021 today.

Both teams are coming to this match with defeats in their previous games at Abu Dhabi, but the pressure will be on Quetta Gladiators as the former champions are on the verge of another early elimination from the race.

They were beaten, rather outclassed, by Islamabad United a night before.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 9pm.

