Selena Gomez calls out UK PM Boris Johnson for 'too little too late' Covid vaccine promises

American pop star Selena Gomez criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for 'too little too late' Covid vaccine promises

The 28-year-old singing sensation took to her Twitter account to hold UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accountable over his change of plans regarding distributing surplus vaccines across the globe.

Gomez, in her tweet to 64.8 million followers, wrote: "@BorisJohnson, 5million doses by September is too little too late. You promised Britain would donate ALL its surplus vaccines. Ahead of the #G7 Summit in Cornwall, call on the PM to help meet 1B doses."

The singer also tagged the Global Citizen in her tweet earlier on Friday as well as a link to a web page where visitors can send an email to Boris Johnson entitled: "Act Now to Help End the Pandemic for All".

US singer Selena Gomez's message comes after Boris Johnson made an announcement ahead of the G7 summit that the UK would donate 100 million doses of the vaccine over the next year.