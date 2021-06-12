Billie Eilish enjoys romantic outing with boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce amid 'queerbaiting' accusations

Billie Eilish turned heads as she appeared with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce for a romantic VIP trip to Disneyland on Thursday.

The Award-winning singer's outing with her beau comes after fans accused her of attracting more audience with her racy video, showing her frolicking with women.

The 19-year-old pop star faced backlash after sharing snaps of her frolicking with women alongside a caption that reads: 'I love girls.'



Her actor boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce appeared to validate the skepticism surrounding Eilish's video.

'Queerbaiting' is considered as a 'marketing technique' used to attract queer viewers with same-sex characters for profit.

A user sparked the debate when reacting to Billie's video, writing: 'Acting sexual with girls to draw in more audience is gross'.

The singing sensation has been spotted cozying up to her 29-year-old boyfriend Matthew for the past few months. Her latest appearance comes after some of her fans questioned her actions when putting on an animated display with a group of female pals in a video, released during Pride Month.

Billie Eilish's video left fans divided as some of them suggested as the singer might be coming out in the post and others lauded her video saying she looked 'confident' and 'stunning as ever'.