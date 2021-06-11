 
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Entertainment

BTS unveil 'Room Live' amid 2021 Festa celebrations

South Korean heartthrobs BTS have officially dropped their entire collection of performances for the 2021 Festa.

The duo began the virtual Festa celebrations via a staged duet number straight from set and it included a number of selected performances from songs in 2 Cool 4 Skool, Dark & Wild, Young Forever, You Never Walk Alone, Love Yourself, Map Of The Soul: 7 and BE albums.

Check it out below:


