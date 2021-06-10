Ertugrul's Turgut Alp shares trailer for new TV series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun on Thursday shared the trailer for his upcoming TV series.
Without sharing much details, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star posted the trailer by using hashtag "Iamawarrior.
The actor is best known to international fans for his role as Turgut Alp in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
The trailer for his upcoming series suggests it is also a historical and action packed show.
Pakistani fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Coskun's new series as he is one of the most popular Turkish actors in the country.