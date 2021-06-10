Ertugrul's Turgut Alp shares trailer for new TV series

Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun on Thursday shared the trailer for his upcoming TV series.

Without sharing much details, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star posted the trailer by using hashtag "Iamawarrior.

The actor is best known to international fans for his role as Turgut Alp in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".



The trailer for his upcoming series suggests it is also a historical and action packed show.

Pakistani fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Coskun's new series as he is one of the most popular Turkish actors in the country.