Thu Jun 10, 2021
June 10, 2021

Ertugrul's Turgut Alp shares trailer for new TV series

Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Turkish actor  Cengiz Coskun on Thursday shared the trailer for his upcoming TV series.

Without sharing much details, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star  posted the trailer  by using hashtag  "Iamawarrior.

The actor is best known to international fans for his role as Turgut Alp in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The trailer for his upcoming series suggests it is also a historical and action packed show.

Pakistani fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Coskun's new series as he is one of the most popular Turkish actors in the country.

