Underdogs Multan Sultans beat defending champions Karachi Kings by 12 runs

Karachi Kings were defeated by underdogs Multan Sultans by 12 runs in the Pakistan Super League's 16th match at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Kings suffered an early blow as Sharjeel Khan was dismissed for four runs, while Martin Guptill and Najibullah Zadran were sent packing for 11 runs each.

Even Babar Azam's 85 runs could not help the Kings in their 177-run chase.

Imran Tahir secured two wickets, while Imran Khan was able to pick up three wickets.

Multan Sultans' innings



The Sultans had put up a competitive 176-run score on the board, courtesy 68-run partnership between the team's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and Riley Rossouw.

Rossouw scored 44, Sohaib Maqsood 31, and Rizwan hit 29 runs before being sent back to the pavilion.

The Kings' skipper Imad Wasim saw his side off to a good start as he got Rahmanullah Gurba's wicket for just three runs in the first over, while Waqas Maqsood bowled Shoaib Maqsood for 31 runs in the third over.

Moreover, Thisara Perera was able to take two wickets for the Kings.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Haris.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad and Hammad Azam.