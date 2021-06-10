Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, match no 17

Table toppers Lahore Qalandars will take on third-placed Peshawar Zalmi in match number 17 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The due is expected to play an important role in the second game of the PSL and will be a test for the bowlers.

The Lahore Qalandars will look to continue their winning run in the second half of the tournament in today's game.

Qalandars will enter the game with an edge after they beat Islamabad United by 5 wickets in the league’s re-start match on Wednesday. While the win would have boosted Sohail Akhtar’s side, they’ll also have an advantage of getting acclimatised to the conditions more.

They’re on top of the table with four wins from five games while Zalmi have tasted victory in three of their initial five encounters.

Wahab Riaz’s side was outclassed by Lahore Qalandars when the two teams met each other in first leg of the tournament in Karachi on February 21.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 11pm.

