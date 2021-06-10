Kanye West and Irina Shayk make failed attempt to avoid paparazzi at Teterboro Airport

Kanye West and her rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk have been spotted arriving in New York after spending quality time together in France amid his split from Kim Kardashian.

The two were seen on the tarmac at Teterboro Airport on Wednesday, where the rapper did his best to hide from waiting photographers amid rumours of their budding romance.

In the photo shared by media outlets, the 44-year-old Yeezy founder was pictured with the hood of his blue jacket pulled tightly around his face as he kept his head down while going between a private jet and a waiting car.

On the other hand, Irina, 35, kept it more casual in a white tracksuit, with her face covered with a black face mask and sunglasses.

The pair had previously been spotted together in Provence, France where they were staying at luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel, according to Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that they would be divorcing, and the mother-of four also sent her estranged husband a loving birthday message to ease tension.