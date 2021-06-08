Bala Hatun actress reacts to train accident in Pakistan

Turkish actress Özge Törer on Tuesday expressed sympathy with the families of the victim of a train accident in Pakistan that killed over 60 people on Monday.



Earlier, Gulsim Ali, who plays Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", and Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of the historical TV series, offered their condolences to the families of the victims on social media.

Ozge who rose to fame for playing the wife of Osman Bey in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman" shared a message on the accident.

The Urdu language message was originally shared by Bozdag which Bala Hatun actress posted to her Instagram stories.