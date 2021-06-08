Babar Azam adds another feather to cap by becoming highest T20I run-scorer since 2019

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam celebrates during a match. Photo: File.

Pakistani cricket skipper Babar Azam has become the highest run-scorer in the T20I format.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Azam has the credit of scoring the highest number of runs in men's T20Is as well as in T20s since 2019.

Per the piece, he scored 1,004 runs in T20Is with the highest score of 122 runs. He is followed by India's Virat Kohli who scored 992 runs and Ireland's Paul Stirling who scored 943 runs, respectively.

Azam also holds the credit of scoring a whopping 3,461 runs in T20s. He has an average of 41.33 and 49.44 in the two formats, respectively. In comparison to Azam, only India's Virat Kohli and England's Dawid Malan have greater averages in T20Is. Meanwhile, only Aussie batsman David Warner is ahead of the Pakistani skipper in terms of averages in T20s.