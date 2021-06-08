Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet may reunite the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn daughter Lilibet is expected to help bring the royal family together as her connection to the relatives holds strong.

Lili's name contains sweet nods to the monarch and it is a tribute to both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The birth of the baby is being considered a great unifier for the royal family as all the relatives - including the Queen - are celebrating the new arrival with the Sussexes.



Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their baby girl Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild.



The happy couple announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday (June 6), two days after she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter is eighth in line for the throne — pushing back Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie in the royal line of succession.

According to the royal fans and experts, Meghan and Harry's baby girl will help defuse tension within the royal family and reunite them.