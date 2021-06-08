Jennifer Lopez signs multi-year deal with Netflix

Superstar Jennifer Lopez’s production company has inked a multi-year first-look deal with video streaming giant Netflix.



Lopez's Nuyorican Productions will work on feature films, TV series and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

The 'Hustlers' star co-runs the the company with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.



Thesinger/actress already has two feature projects in the works at the streamer including the Niki Caro-directed The Mother and The Cipher.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Monday to announce her new partnership with Netflix. She shared a sweet photo of herself and wrote : "Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions signs First-Look deal with netflix."

She captioned the post: 'The best is yet to come'

In conversation with a media outlet, she said: "Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."



Lopez added: "We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away."