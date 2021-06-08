BTS becomes biggest music band after Butter creates history at Billboard's global chart

SEOUL: It is like a full-force juggernaut making a way forward in the music world. South Korea's boy band BTS is crossing milestones one after the other.



Recently, they created history at the Billboard's global chart as the music band's latest English language track Butter became the biggest #1 hit on the Billboard Global 200 with over 289.2 million plays on streaming platforms.

The music band BTS' success was compounded after over 249,000 copies of the song Butter were sold during the tracking week that started on May 21 and ended on May 27. Both the overmentioned figures are a huge record that speaks volumes for the ever-increasing popularity of the music band.

The music band's massive success was acknowledged by Billboard itself that said BTS was the biggest leader of all time on the chart in a lifespan of less than a year.

Last year also, South Korea's septet created this record as its previous leader on different music charts Life Goes On instantly went up to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 after it made a debut. The Life Goes On track was played over 152.5 million times on streaming platforms.



Not just that, BTS created history for others to emulate on other fronts as well. They sold Blue & Grey with the biggest sales count of over 87,000 copies that were purchased in December.

Butter figured the most prominently on the Billboard Hot 100 chart also.

"BTS' "Butter" adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it soared in at the summit, becoming the South Korean superstar group's fourth leader on the list," Billboard said Monday.

The Butter track was played over 19 million times on streaming platforms in the US with over 140,200 downloads in the week that ends on June 3.

Acknowledging the immense success of Butter, BTS released three different remix versions of the track -- "Hotter," "Sweeter" and "Cooler."