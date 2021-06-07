British prime minister reacts to birth of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among millions of people who congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their daughter.
In a statement issued on Twitter, the British prime minister said, "Many congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter."
His statement came after the US-based British royal couple announced arrival of their second child.
According to the statement issued by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry's mother Diana, was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.