Taylor Swift jumps aboard David O. Russell’s top secret project

American singer Taylor Swift is gearing up for another project on the silver screens by joining the cast of David O. Russell’s untitled film.

The folkore crooner was the latest addition in the star-studded film which has already roped in a number of big names, reported Collider.

Swift, 31, will be joining Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

The 11-time Grammy winner had recently made waves on the silver screens with the live-action adaption of the musical Cats.