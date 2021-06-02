Meghan Markle thinks she and Harry will lose their titles if the Duke continues to criticise his family: report

Meghan Markle is concerned she and Prince Harry may lose their royal titles due to her husband's criticism of the British Royal Family, according to a report.

The report in UK's Daily Express said that the Duchess of Sussex wants the Duke to tone down his attacks on his family.

According to the report, insider told Heat magazine that the former US actress is concerned the prince's comments about the royal family have prompted calls for the couple to lose their titles.

It said a PR disaster will erupt if the Queen decides to strip Prince and his wife of their royal titles.

"She's told Harry that they need to tone down the attacks on the Royal Family," the report quoted a source as saying.



Prince Harry and Meghan are living in Los Angeles after resigning from their royal roles.

