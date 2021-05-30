Cody Simpson says Miley Cyrus breakup was 'one of those phases'

Singer Cody Simpson spoke about his split from Miley Cyrus.

Speaking on an episode of Australian 60 Minutes, the 24-year-old singer spoke about their split calling it “fairly amicable”.

"I'd known her for a long time at that point," Cody said about the Wrecking Ball star before adding "not like a mentor but always a very hyper creative person".

"We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while," he continued.

He shared that their relationship was "just one of those phases" and that the two were able to learn from it greatly.

"Everything ended fairly amicably, and it was just one of those phases I guess. You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it."

Meanwhile Miley, in an Instagram Live session told fans in August last year that they were not right for each other.

"Right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age," she said.