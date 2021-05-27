Netflix to renew Firefly Lane for a second season

The on-screen best friends -American actress Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke - announced that their landmark series Firefly Lane is coming to Netflix for a second season.

The 42-year-old Grey's Anatomy star and 44-year-old Scrubs star revealed the renewal of the Firefly Lane series in their Zoom meeting.

The two leading stars of the series also answered different questions regarding the series.

After premiering on February 3, 2021, the Firefly Lane series grabbed the attention of Netflix viewers and soon it was ranked on the first position in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings.

The Firefly Lane series is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. It is about a friendship between two unlikely friends - Tully played by Heigl and Kate played by Chalke. The two first met while they were 14.

Brash and bold Tully is different from shy Kate. However, when a mishap drew them close to each other, they never left their bond of friendship through thick and thin in the next 30 years.







