Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir to feature in Caribbean Premier League

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is set to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after he confirmed his availability for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The veteran all-rounder has 12 T20 trophies under his belt and is a regular of the league and is among one of the most sought-after players.



"Shoaib Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format," the CPL said about Malik.

On the other hand, former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir will make his debut appearance for the CPL after Barbados Trident signed him for the tournament.

Amir, 29, had earlier announced his retirement from international cricket after being "disappointed" by the treatment given to him by the PCB. However, he continues to play T20 leagues around the world.

The CPL confirmed Amir's signing in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe," said a statement issued by the league.



The 2021 season of the CPL will be played from August 28 to September 19.



A player draft to pick players for remaining slots in teams for the CPL will be held on May 28.