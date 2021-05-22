Drew Barrymore falls in love with Charlize Theron's new look in 'Lady Lesso'

Thousands of people including actress Drew Barrymore fell in love with Charlize Theron's new look for her upcoming film.

The Hollywood actress on Friday shared a couple of behind the scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming film "Lady Lesso".

Taking to Instagram, the South African actress debuted her bright red hair for her new role in the film.

Commenting on her new look Drew Barrymore wrote "I love you like this and every other way as well. But I’m front row once again."

The actress has not shared much details about her role in the film and the release date for the movie.

