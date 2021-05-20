Charlize Theron asks South Korean fans to watch 'Fast & Furious 9'

Charlize Theron on Wednesday said that her new film F9, aka "Fast & Furious 9" has been released in South Korea. She shared a picture of her character from the movie with a Korean and English language caption.

According to reports, the film has also been released in Russia and the Middle East, while the China bow is midnight today.

The film would release in the UK and US on June 24 and 25 respectively as the studio rolls it out in territories in accordance with local Covid measures.