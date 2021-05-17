Met Dept says Karachi's temperature may rise to 45°C today

KARACHI: The port city will experience extremely hot weather conditions today as the temperature may rise to 45°C, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.



PMD Director Sardar Sarfraz informed that Typhoon Tauktae is no threat to Pakistan's coastal strips but the coastal belt may experience extreme weather conditions.

The direction of the storm is towards Indian Gujarat and it is 800 km away from Karachi, he added.

Strong winds are likely in the city today, the weather department notified, adding that northeast winds are blowing at a speed of 9 km per hour.



Due to the effects of the storm in Karachi, the weather has been hot since Sunday and is likely to remain extremely hot even today. The temperature is expected to be between 43°C and 45°C, he said.



The Met official added that no rain is expected in Karachi, however, it might rain in Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, and other cities.

Despite the cyclone threat, the city high-ups only managed a few visits and directions to remove gigantic billboard structures to safeguard the public.

During last year’s monsoon season in August, two motorcyclists had been severely injured near the Metropole Hotel in District South after a billboard affixed to a building fell.