Mon May 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Billie Piper sheds light on her meteoric fame as a teen pop star

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 17, 2021

Billie Piper revealed she sought therapy to help deal with her meteoric fame as a teen pop star.

The actress, 38, enjoyed meteoric fame as a singer after debut single Because We Want To was released when she was just 15.

In The Big Issue's Letter To My Younger Self, she wrote: 'I was very often in strange, very adult situations that I wouldn't subject my own kids to 16.

'I was going through everything a teenager goes through, but very publicly. Therapy has been crucial to my getting better.

'If you can get your kids any sort of mental health support, get it.'

Billie found success with her debut album Honey To The B in 1998 which was followed by her second album Walk of Life two years later.

Billie confirmed in 2003 that she had abandoned her music career in favour of pursuing acting.

