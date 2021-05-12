close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

Dua Lipa continues to support Palestinians on social media

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021

Dua Lipa on continues to raise her voice against  the   Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The British , who won the coveted British Album of the Year prize at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, took to her Instagram stories to share a tweet from US Senator Bernie Sanders who faulted the actions of Israeli right-wing extremists for sending tensions spiraling and sparking another conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Earlier, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid also condemned the violence against Palestinians. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment