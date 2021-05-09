More than 30 dead, dozens hurt in blast near Afghan girls' school

Family members and relatives mourn inside a hospital while sitting next to the bodies of victims who died in a blast outside a school in the west Kabul district of Dasht-e-Barchi on May 8, 2021, that killed at least 30 people and wounded scores more including students, officials said. — AFP/ZAKERIA HASHIMI

KABUL: A blast outside a girls' school in an area of the Afghan capital populated largely by the Shia Hazara community on Saturday killed more than 30 people and wounded scores including students, officials said.

The explosion rocked the west Kabul district of Dasht-e-Barchi as residents were out shopping ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr next week that marks the end of Ramadan.

It comes as the United States military continues to pull out its last remaining 2,500 troops from violence-wracked Afghanistan, despite faltering peace efforts between the Taliban and Afghan government to end a decades-long war.

"More than 30 students and other countrymen have been killed, and over 50 more were wounded. The toll is rising," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

Arian's deputy Hamid Roshan told AFP that an investigation had begun into the explosion.

"I saw many bloodied bodies in dust and smoke, while some of the wounded were screaming in pain," Reza, who escaped the blast, told AFP, adding that most of the victims were teenaged female students who had just left the school.

"I saw a woman checking the bodies and calling for her daughter. She then found her daughter's blood stained purse after which she fainted and fell to the ground."

Health ministry spokesman Dastagir Nazari said several ambulances had been rushed to the site and were evacuating the wounded.

He said an angry crowd had beaten the ambulance workers at the site.

No organisation took responsibility for the attack and the Taliban denied involvement.

'Despicable act of terrorism'



The Taliban has denied carrying out attacks in Kabul since February last year, when they signed a deal with the United States that paved the way for peace talks and withdrawal of the remaining US troops.

The United States was supposed to have pulled all forces out by May 1 under a deal struck with the Taliban last year, but Washington pushed back the date to September 11.

The top US diplomat in Kabul, Ross Wilson, called the blast "abhorrent", tweeting: "With scores murdered, this unforgivable attack on children is an assault on Afghanistan's future, which cannot stand."

The European Union delegation in Afghanistan condemned what it said was a "despicable act of terrorism".

"Targeting primarily students in a girls' school, makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan. On young people determined to improve their country," it said on Twitter.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its "deep revulsion" at the blast.

Pakistan called the attack "reprehensible" and vowed to support Afghanistan in its peace efforts.

The Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood has been a regular target of attacks.

In May last year, a group of gunmen attacked a hospital in the area in a brazen daylight raid that left 25 people killed, including 16 mothers of newborn babies.

The hospital was supported by the international medical charity Doctors Without Borders, which later pulled out of the project.

No group claimed that attack.

On October 24, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tuition centre in the same district, killing 18 people including students in an attack that also went unclaimed.