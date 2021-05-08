Dan Levy sets the record straight after fan falsely tweets about dad Eugene’s death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Canadian actor Dan Levy had a hilarious response to a fan falsely assuming his dad and acclaimed actor Eugene Levy had passed away.
The fan of Schitt’s Creek had turned to Twitter and posted: "Eugene Levy was such a gift. It's so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here."
Soon after the tweet was posted, several fans went on to tag Dan with one quipping: "@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this."
The Emmy Award-winner wasted no time in setting the record straight after the tweet was brought to his notice. He wrote: "News to me."
The user then immediately took down the tweet and apologized to Dan for the gaffe.
"@danjlevy I'm sooo sorry! I thought he had passed last year. Everything has been such a blur the last year. I'm happy to know he's fine. I'm so embarrassed,” they wrote.
"Sorry all I seriously thought he had passed. I'm glad I am wrong. I was sitting here watching the show super sad,” they added.