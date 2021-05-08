Dan Levy sets the record straight after fan falsely tweets about dad Eugene’s death

Canadian actor Dan Levy had a hilarious response to a fan falsely assuming his dad and acclaimed actor Eugene Levy had passed away.

The fan of Schitt’s Creek had turned to Twitter and posted: "Eugene Levy was such a gift. It's so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here."

Soon after the tweet was posted, several fans went on to tag Dan with one quipping: "@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this."

The Emmy Award-winner wasted no time in setting the record straight after the tweet was brought to his notice. He wrote: "News to me."

The user then immediately took down the tweet and apologized to Dan for the gaffe.

"@danjlevy I'm sooo sorry! I thought he had passed last year. Everything has been such a blur the last year. I'm happy to know he's fine. I'm so embarrassed,” they wrote.

"Sorry all I seriously thought he had passed. I'm glad I am wrong. I was sitting here watching the show super sad,” they added.