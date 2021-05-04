Reason behind Meghan Markle's absence at VAX Live concert unearthed

Meghan, who skipped Prince Philip's funeral last month, is heavily pregnant with her second child

Meghan Markle ditched attending the VAX Live concert on Sunday with Prince Harry appearing at the event on his own.



The Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World audience will not get to see the Duchess, of which she is co-chair, in person at the pre-taped show.

This is because Meghan, who skipped Prince Philip's funeral last month, is heavily pregnant with her second child.

With COVID around, it is highly possible she does not want to risk her, as well as her baby's life.

It is unclear whether Meghan and Harry have gotten received their COVID vaccine yet.

Meanwhile, iIt is safe, for those pregnant, like Meghan, to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they choose, according to the CDC.

Although her due date is not revealed yet, a Page Six report claimed she is set to go on a maternity leave in late May.