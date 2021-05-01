Tax collection: PM Imran Khan appreciates FBR for achieving 57% growth in April

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) logo.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for accomplishing growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs384 billion compared to Rs240 billion in April last year.

The premier took his appreciation to Twitter, saying: "I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs384 billion compared to Rs240 bn in April 2020.

The prime minister highlighted that the collections reached Rs3,780 billion in July-April - 14% higher than the same period last year.

In January this year, FBR had crossed its seven-month (July-Jan) collection target by Rs17 billion as it collected Rs2,568 billion against the desired target of Rs2,551 billion.



The monthly target of the FBR for January, 2021 was Rs341 billion while it collected Rs363 billion, crossing the target by Rs22 billion.

A top official of the FBR had on Twitter said: “The revival of stalled IMF program is around the corner and the FBR’s performance for achieving its target for January 2021 will help to restore the confidence of tax collection machinery."