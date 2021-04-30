Bombshell documentary to put Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in spotlight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the spotlight once more as their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey will be analysed in a 60-minute documentary.
The show titled Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary will delve deep "into the biggest royal crisis in living memory".
The show which is produced for discovery+ by Shearwater Media will see a panel of experts analyse major moments from the explosive tell-all.
It is said that "no topic is off limits" as the couple’s previous appearances will also be looked into including their notorious Tom Brady interview in 2019.
The 30-second trailer shows a dramatic clip shows an expert saying; "What we have got is a family in crisis."
The voiceover then says: "You've read the headlines, you've seen the fallout.
"Now our experts have their say on the biggest royal crisis in living memory."