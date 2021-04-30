Bombshell documentary to put Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the spotlight once more as their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey will be analysed in a 60-minute documentary.

The show titled Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary will delve deep "into the biggest royal crisis in living memory".

The show which is produced for discovery+ by Shearwater Media will see a panel of experts analyse major moments from the explosive tell-all.

It is said that "no topic is off limits" as the couple’s previous appearances will also be looked into including their notorious Tom Brady interview in 2019.

The 30-second trailer shows a dramatic clip shows an expert saying; "What we have got is a family in crisis."

The voiceover then says: "You've read the headlines, you've seen the fallout.

"Now our experts have their say on the biggest royal crisis in living memory."