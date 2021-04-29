Pakistan reports 9.6% coronavirus positivity ratio

The coronavirus continues to rage in Pakistan as 102 more succumbed to it in the last 24 hours. AFP

At least 151 succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan, raising the national death tally to 17, 680 on Thursday.



The official data by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 5,480 people tested positive for the coronavirus after 57,013 tests were conducted across the country.



The coronavirus positivity rate was recorded at 9.6%.



The number of recoveries nationwide has reached 708,193 so far, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 89,838 as of today.



The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 815,711, with most cases reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Balochistan.





As the coronavirus situation continues to worsen in the country, the NCOC has directed provincial authorities to start preparations for a two-week lockdown in 20 cities from 2/3 May.

The federal government has multiple times hinted that the SOP implementation is weak across the country and a lockdown will have to be imposed in case the situation does not improve.

In the letter, titled 'Input / Feedback — City Wise Lockdown', the NCOC had stated that a two-week city-wise lockdown in districts/cities with high disease prevalence is tentatively planned with effect from 2/3 May.

The list mentioned 20 cities across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad.