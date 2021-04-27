Expectant mothers should refrain from Chinese, Russian coronavirus vaccines, says Pakistan govt

The country is officially using Chinese vaccines to inoculate people who are 50 years of age or above. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Tuesday has asked expectant mothers to refrain from coronavirus vaccination including Chinese Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, Sinovac, and Russian Sputnik-V vaccines currently available in the local market.

Officials at the Ministry of Health said they do not have clear data from coronavirus vaccine trials on pregnant women.

Therefore, there is inadequate data to draw conclusions on whether coronavirus vaccination is safe for expectant mothers or not.

The country is officially using Chinese vaccines to inoculate people who are 50 years of age or above, as well as healthcare workers. The Russian Sputnik-V vaccine is available for purchase commercially.



According to Dr Faisal Sultan, the de facto health minister, around 2 million people have been vaccinated in the country so far.



