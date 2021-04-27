PML-N's Javed Latif arrested in Lahore after bail dismissed

LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court dismissed the interim bail of PML-N leader Javed Latif in an anti-state remarks case, after which he was arrested in the courtroom on Tuesday.



Latif has been accused of making anti-Pakistan comments.

Earlier, the court had reserved judgment on the PML-N MNA's bail application.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor sought a dismissal of the bail for Latif.

The public prosecutor argued in court that Latif's controversial statement was tantamount to overstepping his bounds in love for his leader.

He said that a CD of Latif's statement has been sent to forensics and the prosecution's case is in accordance with all the requirements of the law.

The prosecutor argued that the state is like a mother. "Can such language be used about one's mother?" he asked.

The public prosecutor also said that at the last hearing, it was reported that Latif had contracted coronavirus.

He said agencies reported that Latif was not quarantined despite having coronavirus.

During the hearing, Latif's lawyer argued in court that a conspiracy was hatched to kill Maryam Nawaz and Latif made his statement in the context of this conspiracy.