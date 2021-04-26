Hybe unveils BTS Museum opening date: ‘It’s the power of music’

Hybe recently unveiled their official opening date for the BTS Museum and fans all around South Korea are gushing in anticipation.

The company announced the news on their official Hybe Insight website and reportedly the museum is said to open its doors by 14th May but is also available virtually through the company’s official website.

The museum will host a wide array of experiences through the art of music. The website claims, "We believe in discovering possibilities and adding value through music, and the power of music, starting here at HYBE INSIGHT.”

“The music produced by HYBE approaches a holistic experience consisting of sounds, gestures, and stories in order to provide the best sensory experience in a limited time and space."



