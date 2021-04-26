Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 800,000 mark

Motorists riding motorbikes along a streetwear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,825 new coronavirus infections as it crossed another grim landmark of 800,000 cases on Monday raising the national tally to 800,452.



The positivity rate of coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 9.61% as of today (Monday) whereas the number of active cases stands at 89,219.

According to the official data on National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), about 50,161 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 4,825 tests returned positive.





The country reported 70 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 17,187.

Out of 800,452 infections, Sindh has reported 290,788 cases, Punjab 285,542, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 72,613, Islamabad 71,533, Balochistan 21,743, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 16,591, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,258.

Pakistan on Saturday reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the country's highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

Previously, the highest death toll reported by the country was 153 on June 20 last year.