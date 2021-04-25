'Kurulus:Osman': Bala Hatun actress stuns in Western outfit

Özge Törer plays Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Be, in popular TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

The historical TV series, which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, is currently being aired on Geo TV with Urdu dubbing.

Ozge, who recently joined Instagram, has amassed nearly half a million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

The actress often shares her pictures and video on Instagram. Ozge looked gorgeous in her latest picture shared on Sunday.

