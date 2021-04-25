close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Atiqa Odho hails govt's decision to offer help to India

Sun, Apr 25, 2021
 

Atiqa Odho on Sunday lauded  the Pakistani government for offering help to India amid the health crisis caused by a new wave of coronavirus .

She was reacting to a tweet sent out by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who wrote, "As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current of COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief and support to India, including ventilators, BiPAP, digital X ay machines PPEs and other related items. We believe in a policy of HumanityFirst".

Sharing a screenshot of the minister's tweet on her Instagram, Atiqa praised the government and wrote, "Well done! In order to help battle the ravaging effects of the pandemic in India, Pakistan has officially offered relief support in the form of life-saving equipment such and ventilators, PPEs ect #HumanityFirst."

India has recorded more than 300,000 cases daily during the last few days as the second wave of the deadly coronavirus gripped the country. 

