Eminem debuts his first NFT collection

After releasing two back to back music albums within a year, Marshall Mathers aka Eminem has left his fans excited with something new.

The Detroit rapper on Sunday dropped his first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) release on NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway.

The drop, dubbed “Shady Con,” features a variety of Eminem-approved NFT collectibles.

In addition, the collection features original instrumental beats produced by Slim Shady himself specifically for this release.

The tracks will be made available only as part of the limited-edition and one-of-a-kind NFTs.



