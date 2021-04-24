close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
Web Desk
April 24, 2021

Harry, Meghan Markle chose to throw Kate, William 'under the bus' for American dreams

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 24, 2021
Experts recently came forward with a claim regarding the payout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s USA dreams and admitted the Sussexes chose to throw Kate Middleton and Prince William under the bus to pay for it all.

This claim was brought forward by columnist Jan Moir and in a piece for the Daily Mail she wrote, “What sets these brothers apart is what is at stake – a kingdom versus stardom.”

“For the Sussexes can only truly establish themselves as celebrities in America if they throw the Cambridges under the woke bus.”

