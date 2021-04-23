close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Pakistan

April 23, 2021

After six years, Karachi ATC gives verdict in Nine Zero raid case

Fri, Apr 23, 2021

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi acquitted MQM workers accused of illegal possession of explosives.

The court gave its verdict six years after the 2015 raid at Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters Nine Zero.

Suspected high profile target killers Mota, Obaid K2, Nadir Shah, Amir Sarpatta and others are among those who have been acquitted.

According to the verdict, Mota has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal possession of arms, while Shabbir has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

The court said that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations against MQM workers in 52 cases.

