George Floyd case verdict: Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce come out with emotional reactions

A lot of celebrities, particularly from the Black community of America, has come out with their emotional welcome reaction to the George Floyd murder case verdict. Pop titan Beyonce and television host Oprah Winfrey have welcome the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

The 46-year-old victim, George Floyd, is the man whose murder at the hand of a policeman triggered a massive campaign against racism 'Black Lives Matter' across the US and Europe.

On Tuesday, the court found 45-year-old cop Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd. He was convicted of murder and manslaughter after pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee in Minneapolis last year - an incident that was caught on camera that led to countrywide protests.

“After too many years of misguided justice, today is a good day," Beyonce released a statement on her website alongside a childhood picture of Floyd sleeping in his mother’s arms.

“I encourage all of us to continue to pray for George Floyd’s family and for all the families who seek justice for their loved ones who are victims of too many years of inequalities.”

As regards Oprah Winfrey, the celebrated television host said she was brought to tears when the verdict was read.

“Relieved—and emotional in ways I didn’t expect. I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read. I’m grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies,” penned Oprah Winfrey in her Instagram feed.

Winfrey also thanked Darnella Frazier - the teenager who filmed Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd.



“Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you God for real! #GeorgeFloyd,” Oprah Winfrey added.

Voicing his support for the verdict, chart-topping singer Mariah Carey tweeted “Hallelujah!!!!!!!! A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future.”



Many other celebrities expressed their viewpoint while voicing satisfaction over the verdict.