Scott Disick accuses Kourtney Kardashian of flirting behind his back

Scott Disick recently got candid about his thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian’s alleged flirtatiousness with a lifeguard.

Disick wore his heart on his sleeve during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and was quoted saying, "I feel like, I just don't like seeing you with another guy.”

"It hurt [sic] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating.”

While Kourtney was completely befuddled by the sudden allegation she made it clear, "I'm definitely not flirting with the lifeguard."

Check it out below:







