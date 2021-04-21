Taylor Swift claims another win with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently reached a major milestone with the reoccurring success of her new album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on the Artists 500 chart.

According to Rolling Stone, Swift managed to amass 228.1 million song streams from the 9th to the 15th of April and managed to secure her spot as the second highest weekly on-demand audio streams.

In her wake she has managed to beat Drake at 131.6 million streams and even Rod Wave at Three with 107.8 million streams.