Wed Apr 21, 2021
April 21, 2021

Queen's 95th birthday: Prince Harry expected to visit his grandmother on her big day

Wed, Apr 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday, which  falls on April 21, will reportedly be a private and low-key event following the death of her 'beloved' husband Prince Philip.

As per reports, members of the Royal Family including Prince Harry are expected to visit the Queen, who is mourning the death of her husband, at Windsor Castle on her special day.

There are reports that  the Duke of Sussex, who was expected  to leave UK  on Monday, prolonged his stay to  meet the Queen on her auspicious day.

 No photograph is expected to be released to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday, which  falls within the two-week period of royal mourning.

The monarch's official birthday celebration known as Trooping the Colour, normally staged in June, has also been cancelled for a second year running due to the pandemic.

The Queen would surely miss his decades-long partner Prince Philip - who died peacefully on April 9 at the age of 99 - on her auspicious day.

Prince Harry and Queen's expected meeting would help ease tensions between the royal family, according to royal experts and  fans.

