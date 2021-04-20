close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Eminem unable to understand SNL parody of his song?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021

Eminem  on Monday reacted to Saturday Night Live (SNL) parody of his  song.

Days  after SNL  skit broke down the meaning of NFTs  to a parody of  "Without Me, took t Twitter to react.

But Em seemed to have nothing much to say as he retweeted the SNL skit with an emoji wondering what exactly is an NFT.

The skit sought to explain the concept of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, and crypto art last month.

In the skit, hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon played US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.  

