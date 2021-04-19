Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes baby boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has welcomed a baby boy, according to a Gulf News report published Sunday.
The crown prince has named him Abdul Aziz after his grandfather, the kingdom’s founder, the report said.
The newborn makes MBS a father of five children: three boys and two girls. The Saudi royal family received greetings and well wishes on the birth of Abdulaziz Jr.
“May Allah make him a baby of happiness, bless him and make him a source of joy for his parents,” tweeted Prince Saud, the crown prince’s brother.