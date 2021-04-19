Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes baby boy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has welcomed a baby boy, according to a Gulf News report published Sunday.

The crown prince has named him Abdul Aziz after his grandfather, the kingdom’s founder, the report said.

The newborn makes MBS a father of five children: three boys and two girls. The Saudi royal family received greetings and well wishes on the birth of Abdulaziz Jr.

“May Allah make him a baby of happiness, bless him and make him a source of joy for his parents,” tweeted Prince Saud, the crown prince’s brother.