Prince William and his brother Harry hold crucial talks behind closed doors: report

Prince Harry and his younger brother Prince ­William, who were seen chatting after their grand father's funeral Saturday, reportedly spent two hours together behind closed doors on the same day.



The two brothers, who have been in news for their reported rift, were later joined by their father Prince Charles at Windsor Castle after the Royal family laid the Duke of Edinburgh to rest, according to report.



The details of their meeting were not out, but a media outlet described the communication between father and sons as 'unproductive'.

But, several experts see their reported meeting as a step in the right direction amid the brotherly strife.

The feud was heightened following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

"It’s early days but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for," a source told the Sun.

Prince Harry, who is expected to jet home to his pregnant wife on Monday, reportedly discussed on several issues with his brother and father.

It's not known what was said behind closed doors and when the cameras were turned off, but one thing is certain this initiative would help repair relationship between Harry and William.