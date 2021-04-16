Game of Thrones fans speculating about remake of the final season after a tweet from official account

Game of Thrones fans have begun speculating about a possible remake of the final season following a cryptic tweet from the show's official account.

A 'Winter is Coming' post on Twitter has left viewers speculating about the cryptic message, expecting a remake of the final season as the epic drama's gearing up for its 10th anniversary.

As the eighth season of the multi award-winning HBO show had left many fans disappointed with its controversial ending, people have begun speculating its remake.

In response to the 'Winter is Coming' tweet - the show's famous tagline - one Twitter user wrote: "Between us I'm ALL IN on us pretending it's early 2019, season 8 hasn't happened yet, and doing the damn thing fresh. Our secret!"



Another fan penned: "Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle."

While the others called for a remake of the previous season too. A recent survey of 1,500 fans found that Game of Thrones had been voted the second most disappointing television finale ever.