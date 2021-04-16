Game of Thrones fans speculating about remake of the final season after a tweet from official account

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Game of Thrones fans have begun speculating about a possible remake of the final season following a cryptic tweet from the show's official account.
A 'Winter is Coming' post on Twitter has left viewers speculating about the cryptic message, expecting a remake of the final season as the epic drama's gearing up for its 10th anniversary.
As the eighth season of the multi award-winning HBO show had left many fans disappointed with its controversial ending, people have begun speculating its remake.
In response to the 'Winter is Coming' tweet - the show's famous tagline - one Twitter user wrote: "Between us I'm ALL IN on us pretending it's early 2019, season 8 hasn't happened yet, and doing the damn thing fresh. Our secret!"
Another fan penned: "Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle."
While the others called for a remake of the previous season too. A recent survey of 1,500 fans found that Game of Thrones had been voted the second most disappointing television finale ever.