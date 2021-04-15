Kris Jenner tells Kim Kardashian to focus on kids amid Kanye divorce drama

Kris Jenner asked Kim Kardashian to always keep her kids as her utmost priority, come what may

Kris Jenner is using her own experience of dealing with divorce to help Kim Kardashian deal with hers with Kanye West.



Kris asked Kim to always keep her kids as her utmost priority, come what may.

“I think the most important thing I learned through my experience — both of my experiences — is that the kids come first,” Kris revealed during a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine‘s The One.



“If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you’re hurting," the momager added.

Kris further recalled, “I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn’t want to have a pity party in front of the kids.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids: North, 7, and Chicago, 3 along with sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 23 months.