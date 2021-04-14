Robert Downey Jr. says he had to alter his attitude entirely to earn Iron Man role

Robert Downey Jr. sheds light on what he did to bag the role of Marvel's Iron Man

American actor Robert Downey Jr. is known far and wide for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man.

The Dolittle, 56, star had revealed how he had to completely alter his attitude towards acting in order to bag the superhero role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Downey Jr. revealed: “There was a part of me that was saying, ‘My world view has to change if I want to really have a shot.’”

“If I’m not on my side for this going my way, why should anybody else be?” he added.

The Sherlock Holmes star was then asked by Stern if he “willed” himself to alter his attitude. Responding to that, the actor nodded but also claimed that the change in attitude isn’t what really made the difference.

“I had to psych myself into [the idea that] nobody else on Earth had a chance,” he said.

Regarding his beliefs about confidence, Downey Jr. said: “Obviously [the audition] went pretty well. But that’s the funny thing about confidence … The incorrect amount of it, and nothing will ever happen,” he added.